Used 1992 Toyota Camry DX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Camry
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight3219 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.5 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Almond Beige Pearl
  • Frosted Sapphire Pearl
  • Wineberry Pearl
  • Super White
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
