  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 1992 Toyota Camry
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Toyota Camry LE V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Camry
Overview
See Camry Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length189.4 in.
Curb weight3439 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width69.0 in.
See Camry Inventory

Related Used 1992 Toyota Camry LE V6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles