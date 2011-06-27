  1. Home
Used 1991 Toyota Camry Deluxe Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room43.0 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight2734 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
