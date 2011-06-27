Used 1990 Toyota Camry LE Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.1/349.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|124 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|115 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|182.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3174 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.1 in.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|Width
|67.4 in.
