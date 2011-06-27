Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara Coupe Consumer Reviews

08 Solara SE 4 Hardtop Rob from Martinsburg , 05/21/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this car for a great price towards the end of February. It's not the top of the line model but it has the moonroof, 6 disc, and the alarm system. Yes, there is some tranny lag and no, I haven't yet taken it in for the re-flash as I don't think that it will affect it much anyway. I've found that the slow shifts do not occur when the shifter is in manual shift mode & I'm having a blast shifting in manual through town and when merging. Gas MPG has improved @30 MPG combined with 4200 miles which is very acceptable being that my 05 XB gets 33 mpg. The Solara rides very smooth, the front strut tie bar keeps the front end flat and the trunk is huge. Headlights are great & cd display dim. Report Abuse

In love joanne , 02/06/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car. It's quiet,responsive and fun to drive. Only a few things I would change. The angle of the clock etc, I wish it were slightly angled toward the driver,it's flat across the front and hard to see when driving, and the snap for the buckle is too deep by the seat,a struggle to snap the seat buckle into it, it should be a few inches longer. That's it, again, I love my car.

Blue Streak musky , 03/25/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased the 2008 Version 4 cylinder model I drove the 6 and the 4 and decided on the 4 because I didn't sense much of a difference. I seem to choose cars that end production the year I buy them. I had a great Celica. I am more than pleased with performance. Mileage stated on the sticker was 21 31 and so far after about 3000 miles I am getting 28 39 , so I am very pleased with that. Rides very smoothly. No problems at highway speeds. Rear seats fold down so along with the roomy trunk there is plenty of storage room.

Solid SC , 06/04/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Awesome purchase for the money. Lots of features for cheap. Alloys, fog lights, power everything, ABS, moonroof, steering wheel audio controls. Avg. 31 mpg in mixed driving so far. I'm 6'3" and have plenty of room. Can fit in backseat no problem. Very sufficeint power with the 4 cyl.