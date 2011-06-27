Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews
Second Solara
This is my 2nd Solara convertible. I bought a 2008 brand new and got rid of it after a year because I had an itch for a fancier car. Huge mistake. I just bought a used 2008 Solara SLE convertible with only 2,000 miles on it and it is wonderful. It fits my 6'1 frame, drives beautifully and is really the perfect car. It's not a Porsche or BMW or other high performance car. It is a smooth, well-constructed piece of heaven.
All this and a bag of chips
This is my first non BMW car in 10 years. This is also my first Toyota ever. I am very surprised about the quality. Ride is a little noisy but it's a convertible. Other that that I love this car, smooth ride and with the top down it is the most fun car I have ever owned. Fits a family of four comfortably & I am lost without the nav. Besides normal maintenance have not had a problem since the day I rolled it off the lot, and I drive 150 miles a day.
First Convertible
Decided to go with Solara for reliablity and comfort. Also CarMax gave me an excellent price for the car and color availability. Friends noticed that I was getting more tan these days. Drives very smooth and silky.
Best Convertible on the Planet!
In white frost this is a real head turner - it really is a Lexus 430 with a Toyota badge. The styling makes a statement - this is one very striking car to drive. With the top down and the boot cover on it draws observers and great comments. The top does have a blind spot and the boot fills the trunk but I can live with those inconveniences. The interior is roomy, all controls are of quality and this is clearly one very premium car. Performance is excellent, the engine is quiet, and the transmission is really seamless. Mileage is 25 MPG - not bad for luxury. What a wonderful ride!
Absolutely Red
Car is for my wife. She wanted quiet, comfortable, sporty and spacious. Not an easy combination for a convrt under $30K. Tested: Sebring V6, Mustang V6 & VW Eos converts. Solara has best combination of space, features and price. This was 4th and last car we drove. She knew she wanted it at only 30 seconds into the test drive. Pluses 1. Top that does NOT fold down into fairly roomy trunk. You won't have to rearrange the contents of the trunk to put the top down. Ever. 2. Practically no engine and wind noise 3. Comfortable rear seating (true but hard to believe) 4. Solid comfortable ride & handling 5. Excelent ergos and cockpit for driver & front passenger 6. Peppy engine No Minuses
