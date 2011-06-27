Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara Coupe Consumer Reviews
It's a marvel!
This car is so impressive to everyone that had a good look at my new car! It's a smooth ride all the way. Even when it is in park with the engine still running you cannot hear the noise. The stereo sounds is just so great. Everything about the Solara is awesome.
Busted Bubble of a 2nd timeToyota Owner
Quality and reliablity: After four days of owning my car and going on a 2 hour trip, one way, I noticed the carpet soaking wet on the driver's side. The service dept. kept asking me if I drove over any huge puddles or if it rained on the car. I replied, "No." They concluded there was a gap in the material used on the fender where water leaked into the car. I replied the only water that was put on the car was when they washed it the day I bought it. Performance: Smooth and quiet ride great pick-up but jerks when I accelerate after applying the brakes when slowing down to turn a corner. Design: I'm not crazy about the side view of the car -too sloped toward the back end.
Fun4life
I purchased this car in lieu of the 4 dr Camry, it's so much sportier. Great handling. The trunk is HUGE for a coupe so I've got lots of room for shopping bags. The turning radius is awesome and it just glides over bumps in the road. The V6 has lots of power for get up and go. A must for Atlanta traffic!
Fun Car
I had my choices narrowed down to a Camry XLE four cylinder and the six cylinder Solara Sport. The dealer was offering them both at the same price and I was leaning towards the Camry in my head and the Solara in my heart. I could not go wrong either way. I've had the Solara for a month LOVE it! The ride and handling are great and I really like the looks both inside and out. The power is great, but I also don't mind the DC rush hours when it is stop and go. I will recommend the car to anybody who asks.
Beware the 4cyl
The 4cyl is a clumsy and unrefined engine that ruins an otherwise good car. Poor engine controls, driveablity, hesitates badly often and wants to stall when it is cold (warming up) leads to an unhappy driving experience. Have been back to the dealer several times and I'm told the car is operating normally, and I should drive it "more aggressively". I bought the 4 to save gas, not beat on it. Combined hwy/cty or city only mpg is worse than my old, big 6 that I traded in. Hwy mpg is ok. I've had other small issues that the dealer took care of.
