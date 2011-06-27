Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews
Excellent Car
I was in the market for a hybrid car. Toyota Camry seemed a good choice, but with long waiting list and more importantly poor acceleration, I changed my mind. As soon as I saw the 2007 Solara, I knew that I wanted this car. It is very stylish, powerful and comes with features that anyone would love. It is a very fun to drive car and you don't see too many of these cars around either. The price is certainly better than the other competitors. I love this car.
$2000 to fix the head lights?
The problems that are popping up are rather disappointing. We have a 2007 Toyota Solara convertible with HID head lights. The head lights work when you first turn them on but one goes out after 10 seconds and the other goes out after about 20 minutes. I was floored when they stated the bulbs were $368.00 each, and they did not stock them. I went to an auto parts store and purchased a bulb for $89.00 but it did not fix the problem. I took it to the dealer to repair the lights when they informed us that it would cost $2000 to repair the system and it was not covered as our car has 40,000 miles on it and I voided because I put in an after market bulb. The problem has not been fixed yet.
2007 Solara Convertible SLE
I've been driving it for three years, crossed Canada once in it and it has never let me down. In terms of service, only scheduled maintenance.
A great car so far
I bought the sport conv. used the end of 2007 with about 11K miles on it. I chose this car because it is front wheel drive and has a heck of a alot of trunk space for a convertible. In addition it is a sharp looking car and I was banking on Toyota reliability. To date I have close to 90K miles on it. No issues thus far. Put new tires and brakes. Aside from that just oil changes and the regular maintainance stuff. The pick up is OK although it is a bit sluggish going up hills. The gas mileage is good averaging low-mid 20's depending on highway/city driving mix. The top is a cinch to drop. I still often get compliments on the car as it is sharp looking. And it is lots of fun!
Solara has been the best
Great car, rides well, No major repairs. Usual maintenance. Only issue has been the CD player which died after 9 years. Lots of fun and reliable. Finally traded the car in during 2017. was like losing an old friend but tires exhaust system and convertible top were looking like they were going to need to be replaced after 11 years and about 160,000 miles, so a decision had to be made.
