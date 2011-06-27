Used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews

Excellent Car ardalan2003 , 07/20/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a hybrid car. Toyota Camry seemed a good choice, but with long waiting list and more importantly poor acceleration, I changed my mind. As soon as I saw the 2007 Solara, I knew that I wanted this car. It is very stylish, powerful and comes with features that anyone would love. It is a very fun to drive car and you don't see too many of these cars around either. The price is certainly better than the other competitors. I love this car. Report Abuse

$2000 to fix the head lights? kathleen , 12/07/2008 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The problems that are popping up are rather disappointing. We have a 2007 Toyota Solara convertible with HID head lights. The head lights work when you first turn them on but one goes out after 10 seconds and the other goes out after about 20 minutes. I was floored when they stated the bulbs were $368.00 each, and they did not stock them. I went to an auto parts store and purchased a bulb for $89.00 but it did not fix the problem. I took it to the dealer to repair the lights when they informed us that it would cost $2000 to repair the system and it was not covered as our car has 40,000 miles on it and I voided because I put in an after market bulb. The problem has not been fixed yet. Report Abuse

2007 Solara Convertible SLE Bruce Colman , 04/28/2015 SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've been driving it for three years, crossed Canada once in it and it has never let me down. In terms of service, only scheduled maintenance. Report Abuse

A great car so far benebsm , 03/29/2011 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought the sport conv. used the end of 2007 with about 11K miles on it. I chose this car because it is front wheel drive and has a heck of a alot of trunk space for a convertible. In addition it is a sharp looking car and I was banking on Toyota reliability. To date I have close to 90K miles on it. No issues thus far. Put new tires and brakes. Aside from that just oil changes and the regular maintainance stuff. The pick up is OK although it is a bit sluggish going up hills. The gas mileage is good averaging low-mid 20's depending on highway/city driving mix. The top is a cinch to drop. I still often get compliments on the car as it is sharp looking. And it is lots of fun! Report Abuse