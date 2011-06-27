Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've Ever Owned!
I have a 2005 Solara with 105,000 miles on it and I absolutely love it! I've had the car for 5 years now and it's a true head turner, there is nothing on the road that looks like it. I've also had no major problems with the car. I'm 6'5" & about 290 lbs and there is plenty of head room and the most leg room of any car I've ever driven. This is without a doubt the most comfortable car I've ever driven; including BMW, Mercedes and Lexus. The car comfortably seats 4 and maybe 5 if the three in the back are smaller people. It is great on gas mileage and the upkeep is next to nothing. The only issues that I've had are the alignment and balancing issues with the tires that others have stated
Awesome car
Great car, this is my second Toyota I love it. My first Toyota was a 1998 Camry. This is a great sports car. It is roomy and the trunk is huge. Love it. If you are ever looking for a great car that is built to last this is the car for you.
I Own Two Solaras Now
Even though this car is no longer being manufactured I believe it's becoming a cult car. People absolutely love their Solara's! Reliability and safety are biggies for me as I drive throughout California and to and from Montana on a regular basis. The Solara fits my needs beautifully! I own a second Solara - 2004-V-4 SL - in red. When I bought it in 2006 it had 63K miles and it now has over 200,000 miles - it never failed me on the road. A few months ago I bought my second Solara - a 2005 - V-4 Champagne-colored SLE with 51K miles. Though it came with an excellent JBL radio, I wanted to bring the technology up-to-date so I bought an after-market JBL Bluetooth/SIRRUS/Pandora Radio tuner - which gives me some excellent tunes and hands-free phone. The comfort of my car is never an issue - I wish it had more kick, but insisted on buying the V-4 vehicles because I get great mileage - sometimes 30 mpg. People have always loved my Solaras...they are real beauties. I'll never understand why Toyota let go of a sure thing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
GREAT CAR!
This is the best I've owned so far, drive quality and overall fit and finish is superb. The 4cyl. has plenty of zip and I especially like the smooth, quiet ride, it's far better than other sport-coupes I've owned and with much more space. Only thing I don't like is the air-conditioning, it doesn't seem to get very cold. I've taken it to the dealer to get it looked at and it checks out, it just doesn't run as well as other vehicles I've had. Otherwise, everything runs perfect. If you want a Lexus-quality car w/ a moderate price-tag, this is it!
Nice Car
I really like this car. It looks really nice from the outside and looks good on the inside. The fuel economy is nice. It turns eyes. It is very reliable. The only thing I am not cray about is that it feels like you are driving a bus sometimes. They should have tightened up the steering. It really drives like a grandpa lexus and I knew that going into it. I had an audi before this and nothing compares to the audi's AWD, however the solara does pretty well in the snow. Overall, very solid car that looks really good.
Sponsored cars related to the Camry Solara
Related Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner