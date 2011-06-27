Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned! dla77 , 06/05/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have a 2005 Solara with 105,000 miles on it and I absolutely love it! I've had the car for 5 years now and it's a true head turner, there is nothing on the road that looks like it. I've also had no major problems with the car. I'm 6'5" & about 290 lbs and there is plenty of head room and the most leg room of any car I've ever driven. This is without a doubt the most comfortable car I've ever driven; including BMW, Mercedes and Lexus. The car comfortably seats 4 and maybe 5 if the three in the back are smaller people. It is great on gas mileage and the upkeep is next to nothing. The only issues that I've had are the alignment and balancing issues with the tires that others have stated Report Abuse

Awesome car Melissa Boyle , 02/25/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Great car, this is my second Toyota I love it. My first Toyota was a 1998 Camry. This is a great sports car. It is roomy and the trunk is huge. Love it. If you are ever looking for a great car that is built to last this is the car for you. Report Abuse

I Own Two Solaras Now Cyndi Burkey , 02/01/2016 SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Even though this car is no longer being manufactured I believe it's becoming a cult car. People absolutely love their Solara's! Reliability and safety are biggies for me as I drive throughout California and to and from Montana on a regular basis. The Solara fits my needs beautifully! I own a second Solara - 2004-V-4 SL - in red. When I bought it in 2006 it had 63K miles and it now has over 200,000 miles - it never failed me on the road. A few months ago I bought my second Solara - a 2005 - V-4 Champagne-colored SLE with 51K miles. Though it came with an excellent JBL radio, I wanted to bring the technology up-to-date so I bought an after-market JBL Bluetooth/SIRRUS/Pandora Radio tuner - which gives me some excellent tunes and hands-free phone. The comfort of my car is never an issue - I wish it had more kick, but insisted on buying the V-4 vehicles because I get great mileage - sometimes 30 mpg. People have always loved my Solaras...they are real beauties. I'll never understand why Toyota let go of a sure thing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GREAT CAR! Twink25 , 11/20/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is the best I've owned so far, drive quality and overall fit and finish is superb. The 4cyl. has plenty of zip and I especially like the smooth, quiet ride, it's far better than other sport-coupes I've owned and with much more space. Only thing I don't like is the air-conditioning, it doesn't seem to get very cold. I've taken it to the dealer to get it looked at and it checks out, it just doesn't run as well as other vehicles I've had. Otherwise, everything runs perfect. If you want a Lexus-quality car w/ a moderate price-tag, this is it! Report Abuse