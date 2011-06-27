Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews
My 2005 Toyota Solara SE Convertible
Driving the 2005 Toyota Solara was a new experience for me as I had been driving a 1989 car. The convertible with the 3.3liter V-6 is smooth, quiet and has plenty of power. The interior and exterior are pleasing and modern. The rear seats actually hold two adults comfortably. The red exterior with black leather and trim causes this car to stand out in a crowd. Some of the things that I do not like are: the drivers seat speed; much too slow, the rear view is mostly blocked by the huge rear head rests, and the instruments atop the dash are difficult to see in bright light. The convertible top is simple to lower, and raise.
Vroooom
I had originally owned a 2004 Solara SE hard top and wrecked it back in 2005. I swore someday I would get another one and am so glad I did! I have two young kids and people thought I was nuts for getting a two door car. I love this car. It drives so comfortably that I feel like I am driving a Lincoln towncar in a smaller frame. I was used to the blind spots, but got extended blind spot mirrors just for extra visibility. She zips, she moves, she glides effortlessly through traffic and always turns heads. She needs some updating but for a 13 year old car she is worth it. I never feel like she is going to quit on me and leave me stranded.
Love my new Solara
What an awesome car. Fun to drive, especially with the top down. Smooth ride. All the bells a whistles of a more expensive car with an affordable price. The only complaint is a major blind spot when the top is up.
Great Car!
Beautiful car. I've had a lot of cars, mostly imports, from Audis to VW and this is my 3rd Toyota and I think this Solara SLE is the best import I've had yet. A perfect buy for someone looking for a sporty, yet luxurious, front wheel drive (a must for me for winter) convertible with a non-manual top (what a pain the manuals are!), a large non-claustrophobic cabin with luxurious leather and well appointed and ergonomically designed controls, comfortable back seats and surprisingly large trunk. Good gas mileage at 23 mpg and good power for this v6. I looked at lots of convertibles, Audi TTs Saabs, Volvos, etc. but the Solara was the best for the money and I get compliments galore on it too!
Solid
I have now owned a 2004 and a 2005 Solara SLE VG conv. Both of them were excellent vehicles, reliable, I averaged 21mpg on gas, stylish and affordable. Perfect car for anyone. I love this car and always feel safe and sure I will get to my destination.
