Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara Coupe Consumer Reviews
UNBELIEVABLE
My best friend refused to buy American cars and always bought Toyotas, Nissans and Hondas. I laughed at him until I got stuck with a LEMON American GM car. I bought two Toyotas both 2004 models and they are flawless perfect vehicles. I keep them maintained religiously and they have never let me down. This Solara is mine and I am absolutely in love with this car. I am 62 and have never had such a reliable vehicle. You couldn't pry it from mt cold dead hands (unless you gave me a new one)
Best Car Ever
at 49 I have owned many car brands but this solara has been the best ever. Bought it 3 years ago with 82km and now have 171km and it runs like new. 3 weeks ago I hit black ice and went over a bank and almost cried at the thought that it may be totalled. It was repairable and will get it back this week. Regular maintenance & new timing belt, water pump is all I've ever done to it. Plan on running it until it literally falls apart. Only thing I would trade it for is a newer one with less miles.
Love it!
I've had this car about a year now! I love it. It's very spacious, well made, has a luxious feel, and an awesome stero. I love the hard lines and sporty look. It runs smooth, light, and fast. Its truly a great car!
Nicest Car I've Ever Had [almost]
I bought the car from a small dealer's online ad and the dealer is 2 highway hours away from my home. The previous owner[s] had all services done at two Toyota dealers. My selling dealer had to have the front upper strut mount body metal reinforced due to heavy corrosion. The repair seems fine. The rear suspension was very noisy - constant clanking/knocking noises over any road surface. Had to drive the car all the way back for the dealer to inspect, and just before the drive test, and during it, the noise reached catastrophic levels - sounded like a jackhammer crew was bashing the underside to pieces. Dealer replaced both rear strut mounts and struts, and brake rotors and pads. I had the rear sway bar bushings replaced by my local Toyota dealer. The repairs left the car with mild clunking at times, but basically it's not too bad. I've had to replace the entire parking brake cable/shoe assemblies, but at 12 years, it's expected.The car otherwise is absolutely wonderful and I love it more as the weeks go by. The JBL stereo cassette and CD performance is superb. The lighting at night is great. Most people think it's a new car, and you can only tell its age from the driver's seat leather wear. I'd buy another in a heartbeat, but only a coupe. I think the convertible top is hideous when up. I do think having no lock cylinders in the right door and deck lid is dumb though. Two year report: I still feel exactly the same way. Noisy suspension at slow speed but everything else is wonderful. New report: Still love the car but that suspension noise does drive me nuts until I turn up the JBL stereo . . . Cassette, of course. Three year report [next month is three years]: Everything the same, except the rear suspension is somewhat quieter now. No buyer's remorse.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Owned for 13 years & still running!!
I bought my Solara in 2004 & its still running beautiful in the year of 2018. There has never been no problems with my car. Oil changes ,changing of tires and regular maintenance is all it needs. If I were to buy another car I would definitely purchase another Solara in a heart beat!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Camry Solara
Related Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner