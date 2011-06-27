Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews
Would buy again!
Soft ride, comfortable seats, fair gas mileage, not a road racer, great looking, not costly to run or own, the ladies love it with the top down, large trunk space, easy low cost upkeep, always starts, quiet as a convertible can be, 10 second top up or down, interior build quality is excellent.
Grateful for my Solara, Fun & Safe
I bought my 2004 Solara about a year and a half ago. I was so excited to get it and have absolutely been in love with it ever since. My plan was to keep it for ever or as long as possible. After all my previous Celica was 22 years old and still running when I sold it years back. I loved having the convertible. I live in New England and both this year and last year I had my top down throughout October. Fortunately and unfortunately recently I found out just how safe this car is too. While driving down a main route, traveling about 40-45mph. I unexpectedly passed out, I woke up to the front left side of my beautiful car wrapped around a tree. Somehow I walked away with only having a bruise from the steering wheel on the top of my thighs, mostly just the right one. I have no idea at this point as to why I passed out. What I do know is I love my car even more now. I’m praying that the frame isn’t bent and I can repair it because at this time I can’t replace it. At this time if I have to get a new car I’m going to have a hard time trying to replace it with something I like even half as much and now on top of it, something I feel as safe in. Great car, highly recommend.
Shiney new Black head turner
Too new to know about reliability, but the styling, the quiet drive is wonderful so far. A real head-turner w/the top down.
Great cap down!
Noting close to it for the money!!
Love the new Solara Convertible
Had a 2001 Volvo and lease was up - traded for new Solara which I had seen at the Chicago Auto Show. The car rides smooth, has much more space and plenty of pep. For the few little "creature comforts" you got with the Volvo, the additional space and $10,000 price difference are worth it.
