Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews

Grateful4mySolara , 12/17/2017 SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A)

I bought my 2004 Solara about a year and a half ago. I was so excited to get it and have absolutely been in love with it ever since. My plan was to keep it for ever or as long as possible. After all my previous Celica was 22 years old and still running when I sold it years back. I loved having the convertible. I live in New England and both this year and last year I had my top down throughout October. Fortunately and unfortunately recently I found out just how safe this car is too. While driving down a main route, traveling about 40-45mph. I unexpectedly passed out, I woke up to the front left side of my beautiful car wrapped around a tree. Somehow I walked away with only having a bruise from the steering wheel on the top of my thighs, mostly just the right one. I have no idea at this point as to why I passed out. What I do know is I love my car even more now. I’m praying that the frame isn’t bent and I can repair it because at this time I can’t replace it. At this time if I have to get a new car I’m going to have a hard time trying to replace it with something I like even half as much and now on top of it, something I feel as safe in. Great car, highly recommend.