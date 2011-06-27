  1. Home
Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,485
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque212 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower198 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Front track60.8 in.
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Gold Dust Metallic
  • Red Flame Metallic
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Rainforest Mica
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
