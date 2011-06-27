  1. Home
Used 2003 Toyota Camry Solara Coupe Consumer Reviews

Love my Solara

Bet Gilbert, 06/08/2018
SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Thought about updating my 2003 Solara but unable to find anything I liked as much as what I have. So, will be keeping it as long as it provides me with a comfortable ride and few repairs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Bad Blind Spot & Sound, No trunk release

Thang Nguyen, 07/08/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Don't take me bad, I really like the car for both performance and exterior design. However, blind spot is really big problem, you should buy extra blind spot mirror. Don't trust advertised JBL sound system, I give a 6 on 10 scale. No trunk release inside the car, very inconvenient. Also, you can't read the sound system face plate when there is sunny because of the weird angle.

Mixed review!

Alyssa, 11/25/2015
SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
9 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought my '03 Solara from a private party. Within the ten months I had it, I put 34,000 miles on it. When I quit driving it, it has 237k miles! My car was my daily driver, about 80-100 miles a day from school/work to home. There was a major problem with the front end, and it would shake uncontrollably around 70mph, but I would just cruise at 80 to make the shaking go away. My heater was a LEMON, It took twenty minutes to warm up. BIGGEST PROBLEM was, I had a had on collision with a full size pickup going 65mph. My car was totaled and I walked away with only bruises after spinning 5 times and etc. MY AIRBAGS DID NOT DEPLOY. I had a head on collision, I spun, hit things, my front of my car was demolished, yet my airbags DID NOT DEPLOY. Other than that, I actually was amazed at how it sustained the crash! My windshield and back glass shattered and came in the car, and my rearview mirror shattered and flew past me, and the panel that was on my ignition fell off. other than that, the interior looked as if I hadn't even been in a wreck, while the outside was pulverized. I had to put a quart of oil in it a week. Personally, I would not buy one again because we had a lot of maintenance but it was used with high mileage, but if you want something SAFE for a teen or young driver, definitely get a Solara. Gas is amazing. I would be on EMPTY and only pay $25 and have full tank. I'm a very short girl (4'11) and I had virtually no blind spots.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Solara

glam1, 11/01/2012
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Still chugging along at 120,000 miles. Reliable; no major repairs needed. Changed battery twice. Needed idle valve control cleaned about 5000 miles ago. Getting only about 20mpg, though.

Solara

sss, 08/31/2002
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

The car is to heavy for it's suspension. The drive is too loose and too much power for the brakes.

