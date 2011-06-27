Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower157 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room45 in.
Measurements
Front track60.8 in.
Length191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3362 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Rainforest Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Red Flame Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
