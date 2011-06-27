Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara Coupe Consumer Reviews
Amazing
We bought this Solara in 02 from an auto auction. This car amazes me every day. We have 232000 miles on it and nothing ever goes wrong. Just regular oil changes and thats it. It runs smooth with no shaking, vibrating, noise, or rattles. I seriously wonder if Lexus parts were used in this vehicle. If you have a chance to get an 02 Solara, get it. It will prbably last another 10 years. Amazing!!
Fantastic Car
I bought my Solara in 2006 with 78,000 miles and it now has 242,000 miles on it. I have only replace the flex pipe on the exhuast,the driver side door window glide bar and the calipers on the front brakes total cost for parts so far is less than $500.00 it still runs great and get around 30-32 miles per gallon and burns no oil.I had a 1993 Lexus LS400 before I bought this car and it had 330,000 miles with no problems, so it also was a great also car.
Best car I have ever owned
I decided to give Toyota a try with the purchase of my 2002 Toyota Solara. This is by far the best vehicle I have ever owned. The only thing I have had to replace on this car in 4 years is tires and a battery.
Awesomely Surprised
I am surprised in the performance and most of all the gas mileage. I live in Los Angeles, my mom found this car in Hayward. I drove from Hayward to Los Angeles which was about 380ish miles I used a little more than a half of a tank. And still had enough to last me for the work weekend which ended it 500 miles to the tank. I have a lead foot so I was perhaps speeding. WOW. I like the V6 power and the sunroof. It is a fun car and I know Toyota are reliable. And I got the car under 65k miles so it is has a lot of life to go.
A Great Sporty Car
My third Solara (had 4cyl and SLE). The V6 5spd is the best! Much more power(200hp) than 4 cyl and much more fun to drive than SLE. Not a sports car, but has a real sporty feel. If you really enjoy the driving experience, you must get the SE V6 5spd! Very quick acceleration, silky smooth and quiet, but responsive and sporty handling. Fine overall quality of workmanship (virtually trouble free). Great bet for the mid-lifer who didn't quite make it to that sports car.
