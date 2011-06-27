  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Solara
  4. Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara
  5. Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Camry Solara
5(81%)4(19%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
21 reviews
Write a review
See all Camry Solaras for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,747 - $4,099
Used Camry Solara for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good value

DB, 08/22/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have had for 4 years. Smooth, quiet, only replaced tires during this time. Dependable, and enjoyable to drive. Excellent sound system. Very reliable. Expect to have this car for many years to come.

Report Abuse

Dependable Snazzy Machinr

Jim, 05/11/2019
SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new in August 2001 and now have 125,000 miles on it. It looks great with original top and paint (always garaged). Just considering replacing it because my wife feels it is getting too old.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Not too bad but could be better

chin 2, 11/30/2008
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Our 1st convertible & although the top down is nice I am very disappointed with the mpg which is 19 not the 22-23I was hoping for. The leather is hard and the kids need to sit on pillows because of that. It has a squeak that's annoying when driving at low speeds. and the paint quality isn't great for a white pearl color. It is peppy and the radio/cd is nice. We had it for 3 months now and only got a valet key with it and now the dealer has to replace the ecm to have new master keys programmed and made. The ecm is free, keys aren't. Overall for 7300 price its an ok deal. I just wish I got better mpg, also it does have an occasional puff of smoke on start ups, aka valve seals worn, fun car though.

Report Abuse

My opinion

LSC III, 06/21/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great automobile, fun to drive, mechanically solid, looks great, worth the time.

Report Abuse

Still in love since 2002

Kris Peterson Bogacz, 04/21/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car new and have not had one mechanical problem (except the radio antenna replacement at 100,000 miles) thus far. The car still drives like a new Lexus, such a smooth ride at so many miles. Luxury and comfort--- I'm keeping this car as long as it allows me. No problems with convertible top to date. Had to replacement rear seat cupholder one time. Very flimsy.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Camry Solaras for sale

Related Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles