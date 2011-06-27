Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews
Good value
Have had for 4 years. Smooth, quiet, only replaced tires during this time. Dependable, and enjoyable to drive. Excellent sound system. Very reliable. Expect to have this car for many years to come.
Dependable Snazzy Machinr
I bought this car new in August 2001 and now have 125,000 miles on it. It looks great with original top and paint (always garaged). Just considering replacing it because my wife feels it is getting too old.
Not too bad but could be better
Our 1st convertible & although the top down is nice I am very disappointed with the mpg which is 19 not the 22-23I was hoping for. The leather is hard and the kids need to sit on pillows because of that. It has a squeak that's annoying when driving at low speeds. and the paint quality isn't great for a white pearl color. It is peppy and the radio/cd is nice. We had it for 3 months now and only got a valet key with it and now the dealer has to replace the ecm to have new master keys programmed and made. The ecm is free, keys aren't. Overall for 7300 price its an ok deal. I just wish I got better mpg, also it does have an occasional puff of smoke on start ups, aka valve seals worn, fun car though.
My opinion
Great automobile, fun to drive, mechanically solid, looks great, worth the time.
Still in love since 2002
I bought this car new and have not had one mechanical problem (except the radio antenna replacement at 100,000 miles) thus far. The car still drives like a new Lexus, such a smooth ride at so many miles. Luxury and comfort--- I'm keeping this car as long as it allows me. No problems with convertible top to date. Had to replacement rear seat cupholder one time. Very flimsy.
