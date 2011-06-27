Used 2002 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews

chin 2 , 11/30/2008

Our 1st convertible & although the top down is nice I am very disappointed with the mpg which is 19 not the 22-23I was hoping for. The leather is hard and the kids need to sit on pillows because of that. It has a squeak that's annoying when driving at low speeds. and the paint quality isn't great for a white pearl color. It is peppy and the radio/cd is nice. We had it for 3 months now and only got a valet key with it and now the dealer has to replace the ecm to have new master keys programmed and made. The ecm is free, keys aren't. Overall for 7300 price its an ok deal. I just wish I got better mpg, also it does have an occasional puff of smoke on start ups, aka valve seals worn, fun car though.