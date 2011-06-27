  1. Home
Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best car I ever had.

theron, 09/17/2011
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

My wife and I bought the car new Jan. 2001. 130,000 miles later, still runs like the day we bought it. My wife uses the car daily, and does not mind the 0-60 time of about a half a day. The car will not quit. Love it for that reason alone. Two sets of tires, one set of brakes, one battery & a timing belt, nothing else. Engine does not use any oil because I religiously change it every 3500 miles. It also gets better gas mileage that rated, with 500 miles per fill-up. Hope it lasts forever.

Solid Car

dylancasb, 08/19/2011
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought my 01 18 months ago with 58,000 miles on it. Since then I have put 30,000 miles on it. I have had no trouble with the vehicle at all. However, when I first bought it I had to put one quart of oil in whenever it reached 2K miles since an oil change. I began changing the oil every 2K miles and now it doesnt use any oil even if I go past 3K between oil changes (sludge can be a problem with this model engine and frequent oil changes are a good idea). The 4cyl is a little underpowered but it gets good mileage. The interior fit is sound throughout the car. The hood finish is rough and seems to be a common problem with solaras in these years.

SAVED MY LIFE

6paul11, 07/30/2012
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

I wrote a previous review on here, and much time has passed since then. My Solara was an SLE, with a 5 Speed Manual. I just want to tell everyone that this car will save your life. If you take care of it, it will take care of you. I crashed into a the back of a stopped car at 65 mph and it saved my life. My baby is gone, but will never be forgotten.

The Real Deal

Bratva , 06/03/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Edmunds got it wrong on this one. They did make SLE V6 in Manual transmission. I drive one. I got it used, in immaculate condition. I care for it and installed a Magnaflow exhaust, KYB suspension, Brembo performance brakes, and sticky tires. Overall, a terrific car. Great JBL sound system and tons of fun with bulletproof reliability and power to boot.

Great Car!

Solara Power, 11/06/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It's an amazing car. I've added a Magnaflow exhaust system, and my 5M V6 sounds amazing. Love the V6. Great passing power. Handles well in snow. Love the JBL! system. The throws are a little long, but it is overall very smooth. Only down side is turning radius and handling in extremely tight quarters.

