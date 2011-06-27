Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best car I ever had.
My wife and I bought the car new Jan. 2001. 130,000 miles later, still runs like the day we bought it. My wife uses the car daily, and does not mind the 0-60 time of about a half a day. The car will not quit. Love it for that reason alone. Two sets of tires, one set of brakes, one battery & a timing belt, nothing else. Engine does not use any oil because I religiously change it every 3500 miles. It also gets better gas mileage that rated, with 500 miles per fill-up. Hope it lasts forever.
Solid Car
I bought my 01 18 months ago with 58,000 miles on it. Since then I have put 30,000 miles on it. I have had no trouble with the vehicle at all. However, when I first bought it I had to put one quart of oil in whenever it reached 2K miles since an oil change. I began changing the oil every 2K miles and now it doesnt use any oil even if I go past 3K between oil changes (sludge can be a problem with this model engine and frequent oil changes are a good idea). The 4cyl is a little underpowered but it gets good mileage. The interior fit is sound throughout the car. The hood finish is rough and seems to be a common problem with solaras in these years.
SAVED MY LIFE
I wrote a previous review on here, and much time has passed since then. My Solara was an SLE, with a 5 Speed Manual. I just want to tell everyone that this car will save your life. If you take care of it, it will take care of you. I crashed into a the back of a stopped car at 65 mph and it saved my life. My baby is gone, but will never be forgotten.
The Real Deal
Edmunds got it wrong on this one. They did make SLE V6 in Manual transmission. I drive one. I got it used, in immaculate condition. I care for it and installed a Magnaflow exhaust, KYB suspension, Brembo performance brakes, and sticky tires. Overall, a terrific car. Great JBL sound system and tons of fun with bulletproof reliability and power to boot.
Great Car!
It's an amazing car. I've added a Magnaflow exhaust system, and my 5M V6 sounds amazing. Love the V6. Great passing power. Handles well in snow. Love the JBL! system. The throws are a little long, but it is overall very smooth. Only down side is turning radius and handling in extremely tight quarters.
