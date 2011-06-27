Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Silver Stream Opal
  • Sparkling Gold
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Red Flame Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
