Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Ride
I have owned this car for two years and it is great fun and a great ride. The mileage is acceptable at 20 or so. It has smooth acceleration, good power, comfortable leather seats, good visibility with the roof down and excellent suspension and steering. I am only able to keep the top down 6 months of the year, but it is a pleasure to drive in the winter too. With the roof down, it is still quiet and very fun to drive! The only thing I do not like is the cover for the roof. It is hard to put on and the one I got with the car broke fairly quickly, but I got it replaced on warranty. This is overall the smoothest, nicest, funnest car I have owned!
My Beautiful Baby
I hardly ever write reviews but I decide to look up my car and saw some good reviews and decided to write my own. My father bought it from his girlfriend for $4000 because she wasn’t using it. He lent it to me for high school. I can confirm that it is a chick magnet. Nothing feels sweeter than rolling up to a high school game with your top down blasting your favorite tunes and having everyone look at you and be jealous. Many of the friends I had have said that they wish they had my car. I was so lucky to have it. It drove great, had around 18-20 mpg in the city. It has amazing acceleration when you need it to, controls great, and is very comfortable for the people in the front seats. WONDERFUL little sports car!!
Nice Car
This has been a great car to Own. We have 4 months of winter, yet we use this as a winter car also. It handles great. We replaced our Audi 200 Quattro with this car. It does not have the great winter handling, since it does not have 4 wheel drive, but with snow tires on, it does very well with the traction control. The Boot that came with the car looks great, but is hard to put on, and has broken at the joint. I've had to rivit it to use it.
Put together poor
I was excited to finally have a toyota that wouldn't be in the shop all the time. I have had the car almost a year and it has had to have the passenger seatbelt replaced, the convertible top replaced, the front calipers replaced, the wheel bearring replaced, the rear speakers replaced. Needless to say the it has been in and out of the shop all year and to make matters worse Toyota nevers gets it completey fixed the first time so you have to keep taking it in, and the won't give you a renta car unless the keep it over night, and the dont' they keep it all day and rent it to you and ask you to bring it back another day
even in winter
We all know of the fun of driving a convertible in the summer, but heres a switch. This car is reliable, safe and fun to drive in the winter also. From bundling up your kid and having the top down to put the Christmas tree in the back seat for the ride home, to the abs, traction control and low center of gravity. This car holds the road in ice and snow better than my suv and pickup. This is from someone who lives in snowy New Hampshire.
