Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara Consumer Reviews

Best Car Ever Built kwn1237 , 10/20/2012 22 of 22 people found this review helpful My Toyota Solara just hit 220,000 miles and still has the ORIGINAL alternator, motor, transmission, radiator, hoses, A/C compressor, and much much more. All the car ever needs is gas and oil to run for an infinite amount of miles. There is no rust at all and the interior still looks as if it is brand new. I recently had the car in the transmission shop because the rubber seal had cracked from age, he was absolutely astounded that most of the parts are original, especially the transmission which he claims if the oldest highest mileage one he has seen in his career. He said the car, if taken care of, will EASILY see 350,000. I will never own a better car in my life, truly on a level of its own

The best car for the money! AnthonyDunn , 07/07/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased this Solara in 2002 and it had 75,000 miles on it. It now has 200,000 miles and has been Uber Reliable. I put one timing belt on it and a starter that I got off eBay for 60 bucks. This car has never failed me and is as smooth today with 200k as it was with 75k. I plan to drive it another 200k and I think it will make it just fine.

Sex on Wheels toyotasolara , 04/16/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned this car since it was new and I have never had a moment that I couldn't share about it. I driven far and wide, through North America and I would definitely consider it to be the best car I have ever driven. It's smooth, quiet, luxuriously appointed, yet sporty and great to look at. The drive quality is above average, the performance is great, though over-time it's best to use Amsoil Synthetic Motor Oil to retain the original performance of the car. The car handles great after I added a custom 2002 Solara suspension to the car and slightly tuned the new shocks to give it a bit more grip and feel to the road! Overall an amazing car that I recommend to anyone that loves cars!

This car is BULLETPROOF x1mjp1x , 10/18/2015 SLE V6 2dr Coupe 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've racked up over 300,000 miles on this thing and the engine still starts and runs as quiet as the day I bought it back when it had 70K miles on it. The only mistake I've ever made was a valve repair job at the Toyota dealership that cost me $1300. Could've taken it anywhere else for half that price. Outside of that, for a car to be this old, replacing parts is normal, but infrequent. It's ridiculously over-powered and has higher horse power, torque, and towing capacity than some brand new SUVs. Why Toyota decide a car this size needed this much power in it's class, who knows. I've never towed a damn thing with it. I love this car. I talk to it and tell it so. I believe it loves me too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value