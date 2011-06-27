Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever Built
My Toyota Solara just hit 220,000 miles and still has the ORIGINAL alternator, motor, transmission, radiator, hoses, A/C compressor, and much much more. All the car ever needs is gas and oil to run for an infinite amount of miles. There is no rust at all and the interior still looks as if it is brand new. I recently had the car in the transmission shop because the rubber seal had cracked from age, he was absolutely astounded that most of the parts are original, especially the transmission which he claims if the oldest highest mileage one he has seen in his career. He said the car, if taken care of, will EASILY see 350,000. I will never own a better car in my life, truly on a level of its own
The best car for the money!
I purchased this Solara in 2002 and it had 75,000 miles on it. It now has 200,000 miles and has been Uber Reliable. I put one timing belt on it and a starter that I got off eBay for 60 bucks. This car has never failed me and is as smooth today with 200k as it was with 75k. I plan to drive it another 200k and I think it will make it just fine.
Sex on Wheels
I have owned this car since it was new and I have never had a moment that I couldn't share about it. I driven far and wide, through North America and I would definitely consider it to be the best car I have ever driven. It's smooth, quiet, luxuriously appointed, yet sporty and great to look at. The drive quality is above average, the performance is great, though over-time it's best to use Amsoil Synthetic Motor Oil to retain the original performance of the car. The car handles great after I added a custom 2002 Solara suspension to the car and slightly tuned the new shocks to give it a bit more grip and feel to the road! Overall an amazing car that I recommend to anyone that loves cars!
This car is BULLETPROOF
I've racked up over 300,000 miles on this thing and the engine still starts and runs as quiet as the day I bought it back when it had 70K miles on it. The only mistake I've ever made was a valve repair job at the Toyota dealership that cost me $1300. Could've taken it anywhere else for half that price. Outside of that, for a car to be this old, replacing parts is normal, but infrequent. It's ridiculously over-powered and has higher horse power, torque, and towing capacity than some brand new SUVs. Why Toyota decide a car this size needed this much power in it's class, who knows. I've never towed a damn thing with it. I love this car. I talk to it and tell it so. I believe it loves me too.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Toyota Solara was the best car I've ever owned.
I bought my Solara new in December of 1998 even though it is a 1999 and it has been the best car I've ever owned. The gas mileage is unbelievable as is the cost to own. Change the oil regularly and your good to go. Fast forward to 2016 and I still own my 1999 Solara that's how good of a car it's been.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Camry Solara
Related Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Tesla Model X 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze
- Used Lexus RX 350 2016
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Nissan Pathfinder
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- 2020 Kia Optima
- 2018 Toyota Camry
- 2019 BMW i8
- 2020 Kia Sportage
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Nissan LEAF
- 2020 Nissan Sentra
- 2018 Honda Accord
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Coupes
- Best Acura Luxury Vehicles
- Best Toyota Luxury Vehicles
- Best Volkswagen Minivans
- Best Honda Electric Cars
- Best Volkswagen Crossovers
- Best SUV Index Gpts
- Best Volkswagen Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2020 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Nissan 370Z
- 2020 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus LC 500
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan
- 2020 Subaru BRZ
- 2020 Subaru BRZ
- 2018 Dodge Challenger
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2020 Nissan GT-R