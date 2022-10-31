Skip to main content
2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Camry Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,970
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG44/47 MPG
EPA combined MPG46 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)580.8/620.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.5 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeHybrid
Horsepower208 hp @ 5,700 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Dual fuel injectionyes
Drivetrain
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length192.1 in.
Overall width without mirrors72.4 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheelbase111.2 in.
EPA interior volume115.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Curb weight3,565 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Supersonic Red
  • Reservoir Blue
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Macadamia, leather
  • Black, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear hip room54.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats +$373
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
Enhanced Illumination Package 3 +$370
Cold Weather Package +$150
Carpet Mat Package +$299
Driver Assist Package +$1,430
Protection Package +$268
Protection Package +$497
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$299
Navigation Package +$1,760
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners +$373
Safety & Security Options
First Aid Kit w/PPE +$25
Emergency Assistance Kit +$75
Interior Options
Hideaway Cargo Net +$49
Cargo Tote +$51
Illuminated Door Sills +$345
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup +$29
Door Sill Protectors +$199
Trunk LED Light Bulb +$25
USB Dual Power Port (Rear Only) +$129
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Applique +$69
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof +$860
Paint Protection Film +$439
Door Edge Guards +$129
Rear Spoiler +$199
Alloy Wheel Locks +$80
Mudguards +$129
Special Color +$425
Adaptive Headlights +$615
