Used 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Camry Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG52
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)51/53 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)663.0/689.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.0 gal.
Combined MPG52
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,950
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Audio Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,950
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
$27,950
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Universal Tablet Holderyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Hideaway Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$27,950
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroofyes
Rear Bumper Applique (Clear)yes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Length192.1 in.
$27,950
Length192.1 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$27,950
Exterior Colors
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Brownstone
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Super White
  • Galactic Aqua Mica
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Macadamia, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P205/65R16 tiresyes
$27,950
P205/65R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
