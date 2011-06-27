Used 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

OMG!! I'm in love with this car Elaine Simpson , 11/05/2015 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for 4 months now. I don't have one bad thing to say about it. I commute 40 miles each day and I have driven the car to Colorado. The ride is very comfortable, handling is great and I enjoy all the technology. Yes you pay more for the hybrid but with an average of 41 mpg (combo highway and city driving commute), it's worth it. We got an average of 36 mpg when we went to Colorado (a little over 650 miles one way). I was pleasantly surprised by the acceleration when passing trucks on the two lane highways. The only issue I have is with the remote start. It works great but I am not used to or understand why the engineer dies when you open the car door. But at least my car is cooled off or warmed up before I get in it. It's been 2 years now and I'm still in love with car. No issues or problems... Just praises! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fantastic used car buy KenneyB , 03/27/2019 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought a 2015 Camry Hybrid XLE, after driving a 2009 Prius III for 10 years. It was a huge step in every way except mileage of course, which is still very good. Even with a sunroof, I can adjust the electric seat to fit my 6'1" height. The drivetrain is smooth as silk, like the Prius, but quieter than my old Prius, at least in this XLE trim. I don't even hear the engine under normal acceleration. The ride is a good balance between control and comfort. Visibility outwards is far better than Kia/Hyundai of recent design. The Entune system with JBL is easy enough to learn to use. I literally only have one regret - I could lower the back seats on my Prius and fit a bicycle or other large item in the back. On this car, there is a structural "wall" with only a small pass-through, limiting utility a bit. I was also able to put a trailer hitch on my Prius for a bike-rack, but I looked under the Camry Hybrid, and that does not seem to be an option, so if you need more than a cars utility, maybe opt for the Prius or Rav4. If you can live with a surprisingly affordable sedan, this one is a steal as a used car, and not all that bad new either. Update after 6 months: Other than replacing a loose driving light at the dealership (was loose when I bought it) this car has been flawless. Took it on a 1000 mile vacation trip and it cruised at 70-80 mph and got 39-40 mpg hwy even with A/C, which is higher than EPA rating. Safety Performance Interior Value

Best car ever! steve yeatman , 06/01/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Near perfect. No room for big dogs and road noise on the highway was my only issue. Should have bought an XLE, they have more insulation for a quieter ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Downsizing from "sporty" to "practical" Just Plain Bob , 02/07/2018 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Just to give you a sense of this car's image, my 30-something son rolled his eyes when I told him I bought this car. It has about as much cachet as my dad's old De Soto. After I got through laughing I told him that my days of buying a car in order to project an image or, as he says it, "to make a statement," are over. My previous car, a 2004 Acura TL (which has 230,000 absolutely trouble free miles on it) has been replaced with this "plain vanilla" Camry Hybrid. But then, there's vanilla and there's vanilla. This Camry is a delightful car in every respect. Regardless of its ho-hum reputation, the body makeover gives it pleasing lines. It's quiet enough but not as quiet as my previous car, the Acura. (A lot of road noise could be caused by the tries which are not yet ready to be replaced.) It's got plenty of gitty-up (200 hp between the gas and electric motor), it's remarkably comfortable for a big man (I'm 6'2" and 240 lbs) and everything makes sense in terms of instruments and what you need to know while driving. BEST OF ALL, it sips gasoline and getting 40 mpg is not hard to make with conservative driving habits. A little bit less in non-urban/long haul driving. I'm very happy with this purchase. I'll give it 4 stars. The missing star is because of its lack of sex appeal. The one glaring issue for me is the sound system. If you like good music, the stock system is inadequate. I've upgraded four speakers and it still isn't the way I'd like it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value