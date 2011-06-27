  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Hybrid
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Camry Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,330
See Camry Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG41
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,330
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)731.0/663.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG41
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,330
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Camry Value Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
2014.5 Model Yearyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,330
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,330
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Driver & Passenger Seat Heateryes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Electrochromic Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Leather Faced Seats (Georgetown)yes
Carpet Floor and Trunk Mat Setyes
Rearview Mirror Camera Systemyes
Hide Away Cargo Netyes
Carpet Matsyes
Homelinkyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat and All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Leather Faced Seats w/Dual Front Seat Heateryes
Carpet Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,330
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,330
16" Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheelyes
18" Gray BBS Wheel w/Michelin Tiresyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Lower Grille Chrome Trimyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Fog Lightsyes
Accent Stripeyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Door Sill Protector w/Front Door Illuminationyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Front track62.4 in.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3435 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Light Gray/Ash , cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,330
P205/65R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,330
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Camry Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles