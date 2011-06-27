  1. Home
2022 Toyota C-HR Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 C-HR
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,900
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/31 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/409.2 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower144 hp @ 6,100 rpm
Torque139 lb-ft @ 3,900 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity835 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners +$353
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats +$353
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audio Plus +$465
Carpet Cargo Mat and Carpet Floor Mat Package +$269
Cargo Net - Spider +$59
All-Weather Floor Liners and Cargo Liner Package +$269
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Door Sill Protectors +$199
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.1 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front shoulder room49.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Removable Cross Bars +$299
Special Color +$425
Blackout Emblem Overlays +$89
Two-Tone Paint +$500
Alloy Wheel Locks +$75
Rear Bumper Protector +$79
Paint Protection Film +$395
Mudguards +$129
Dimensions
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,300 lbs.
EPA interior volume105.1 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,320 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height61.6 in.
Length172.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity37.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload835 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.7 in.
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Supersonic Red
  • Blue Eclipse Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Supersonic Red w/Black Roof
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Wind Chill Pearl w/Black Roof
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
