2022 Toyota C-HR Deals, Incentives & Rebates
XLEXLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $500 Lender Bonus for Standard APR - Expires 02/28/2022
- $750 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/04/2022
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/04/2022
- $500 Affiliations, Clubs or Groups for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
Lender Bonus for Standard APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive, based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Must finance through TFS.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 02/01/2022
- End
- 02/28/2022
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 04/04/2022
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 04/04/2022
Affiliations, Clubs or Groups for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers associated with US Olympic Athlete, US Paralympic Athlete, National Governing Body (NGB) Employee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties (USOPP) Employee or USOPC (United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee) employee may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of membership/offer code required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee pricing. See retailer for eligibility requirements.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Standard APR - Expires 12/31/2022
Standard APR
Special APR Month term Start End 6.29% 76 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.79% 75 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.79% 73 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.79% 72 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.79% 67 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.64% 66 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.64% 61 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.14% 60 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 4.14% 24 05/28/2021 12/31/2022 6.29% 84 05/28/2021 12/31/2022
All 2022 Toyota C-HR Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Toyota C-HR in Virginia is:not available