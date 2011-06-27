2020 Toyota C-HR SUV Consumer Reviews

Jen H. , 03/11/2020 XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

24 of 25 people found this review helpful

Everything you need with perks in a stellar looking package. Love the styling, especially the back doors handle location (how unique!) Feels so sporty to drive, super comfy supportive seats with plenty of room for passengers in the back seat. I can’t say enough good things, I just want to go driving!