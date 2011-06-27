  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota C-HR
  4. 2020 Toyota C-HR
  5. 2020 Toyota C-HR SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Toyota C-HR SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 C-HR
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all C-HRS for sale
MSRP Starting at
$21,295
Save as much as $3,947
Incentive offers available
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

LOVE IT!

Jen H. , 03/11/2020
XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

Everything you need with perks in a stellar looking package. Love the styling, especially the back doors handle location (how unique!) Feels so sporty to drive, super comfy supportive seats with plenty of room for passengers in the back seat. I can’t say enough good things, I just want to go driving!

Report Abuse
Ad
4 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota C-HR
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com

Charcoal C-HR

Britt, 01/14/2020
XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
22 of 24 people found this review helpful

Amazing sized car and great on gas mileage!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Sporty

Randall Scott, 02/25/2020
XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

I like the gas mileage and overall package

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your C-HR
Build and Pricetoyota.com

Best car I’ve ever had.

Joy, 02/08/2020
LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
23 of 28 people found this review helpful

I really enjoy driving my C-HR. It has such a unique design. It sits higher than my last car, a Corolla, making it easier for me to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The C-HR experience...

Harold J, 02/22/2020
Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
14 of 21 people found this review helpful

This is a GREAT vehicle...

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C-HRS for sale

Related 2020 Toyota C-HR SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars