2020 Toyota C-HR SUV Consumer Reviews
LOVE IT!
Jen H. , 03/11/2020
XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Everything you need with perks in a stellar looking package. Love the styling, especially the back doors handle location (how unique!) Feels so sporty to drive, super comfy supportive seats with plenty of room for passengers in the back seat. I can’t say enough good things, I just want to go driving!
Charcoal C-HR
Britt, 01/14/2020
XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Amazing sized car and great on gas mileage!
Sporty
Randall Scott, 02/25/2020
XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I like the gas mileage and overall package
Best car I’ve ever had.
Joy, 02/08/2020
LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I really enjoy driving my C-HR. It has such a unique design. It sits higher than my last car, a Corolla, making it easier for me to drive.
The C-HR experience...
Harold J, 02/22/2020
Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This is a GREAT vehicle...
