Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Torque139 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower144 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,295
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,295
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,295
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Cargo Matyes
Cargo Net - Spideryes
All-Weather Floor Liners and Cargo Trayyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,295
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Front head room38.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room49.0 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
17" Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Removable Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Black Out Badgesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Maximum cargo capacity37.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Gross weight4320 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Maximum payload1020 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length172.6 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height61.6 in.
EPA interior volume105.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Exterior Colors
  • Supersonic Red
  • Silver Knockout Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blue Eclipse Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,295
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.

