2020 Toyota C-HR Deals, Incentives & Rebates
XLEXLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $2,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 09/01/2020
- $750 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Affiliations, Clubs or Groups for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Toyota Motor Sales Customer Cash Back available to consumers who purchase listed new Toyota from Authorized Toyota dealers. Cannot be combined with Toyota Financial Services APR offers.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/01/2020
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Affiliations, Clubs or Groups for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers associated with US Olympic Athlete, US Paralympic Athlete, National Governing Body (NGB) Employee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties (USOPP) Employee or USOPC (United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee) employee may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of membership/offer code required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee pricing. See retailer for eligibility requirements.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(0 available)
Leasing(0 available)
