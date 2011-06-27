2020 Toyota C-HR Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$21,295
Save as much as $3,950
Incentive offers available
LOVE IT!
Jen H. , 03/11/2020
XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful
Everything you need with perks in a stellar looking package. Love the styling, especially the back doors handle location (how unique!) Feels so sporty to drive, super comfy supportive seats with plenty of room for passengers in the back seat. I can’t say enough good things, I just want to go driving!
Report Abuse
Charcoal C-HR
Britt, 01/14/2020
XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
22 of 24 people found this review helpful
Amazing sized car and great on gas mileage!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sporty
Randall Scott, 02/25/2020
XLE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
17 of 19 people found this review helpful
I like the gas mileage and overall package
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ad
Build Your C-HR
Best car I’ve ever had.
Joy, 02/08/2020
LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
23 of 28 people found this review helpful
I really enjoy driving my C-HR. It has such a unique design. It sits higher than my last car, a Corolla, making it easier for me to drive.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The C-HR experience...
Harold J, 02/22/2020
Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
14 of 21 people found this review helpful
This is a GREAT vehicle...
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the C-HR
Related 2020 Toyota C-HR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Lincoln Aviator 2005
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2008
- Used Honda Civic 2004
- Used Kia Sportage 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2015
- Used Subaru WRX 2015
- Used Genesis G80 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 BMW 5 Series
- Audi S5 2019
- 2019 A4
- Kia Niro 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Suburban
- 2019 Acura TLX
- 2019 Flex
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- 2019 C-HR
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- 2019 Toyota Highlander
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Prius
- 2019 Prius Prime
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- Volvo XC60 2020
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus