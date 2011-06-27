  1. Home
Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2018 C-HR
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower144 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Key Finderyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Cargo Matyes
Cargo Net - Spideryes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Cargo Lineryes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front head room38.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room49.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Removable Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
R-Codeyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity36.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Gross weight4330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Maximum payload835 lbs.
Angle of departure38.0 degrees
Length171.2 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height61.6 in.
EPA interior volume102.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Radiant Green Mica R-Code
  • Silver Knockout Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Blue Eclipse Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Ruby Flare Pearl R-Code
  • Blue Eclipse Metallic R-Code
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
