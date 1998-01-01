Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota bZ4X
  4. 2023 Toyota bZ4X
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2023 bZ4X
More about the 2023 bZ4X
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,780
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe102 MPGe
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.112/92 MPGe
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe102 MPGe
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.222 mi.
Battery capacity72.8 kWh
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower214 hp
Torque248 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,156 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length184.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.2 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
EPA interior volume122.1 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.7 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity56.1 cu.ft.
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Angle of approach17.4 degrees
Angle of departure25.6 degrees
Curb weight4,464 lbs.
Maximum payload1,156 lbs.
Gross weight5,620 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Supersonic Red
  • Element Silver Metallic
  • Wind Chill Pearl w/Black Roof
  • Supersonic Red w/Black Roof
  • Element Silver Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Heavy Metal w/Black Roof
  • Black
  • Heavy Metal
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front hip room54.4 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Polished alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R20 tiresyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Packages
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners +$353
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats +$353
Limited Weather Package +$350
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
Emergency Assistance Kit +$59
First Aid Kit w/PPE +$25
Interior Options
Interior Options
All-Weather Liner Package +$269
Carpet Mat Package +$269
Illuminated Cargo Sills +$425
Illuminated Door Sills +$425
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Cargo Net - Envelope +$59
Cargo Tote +$51
JBL Premium Audio +$580
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Split Rear Spoiler +$200
Two-Tone Paint +$500
Paint Protection Film +$395
Mudguards +$149
Door Edge Guards +$150
Special Color +$425
Body Side Moldings +$209
Activity Mount +$420
Wheel Bolt Locks +$90
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$385
Inventory

Related 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates