2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,000
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|119 MPGe
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|131/107 MPGe
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|119 MPGe
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|252 mi.
|Battery capacity
|71.4 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|201 hp
|Torque
|196 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,169 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|184.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.2 in.
|Height
|65.0 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|122.1 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.1 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.6 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,266 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,169 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,435 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.4 in.
|Leatherette/cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|Partial wheel covers
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R18 tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$353
|Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats
|+$353
|XLE Weather Package
|+$500
|Safety & Security Options
|Emergency Assistance Kit
|+$59
|First Aid Kit w/PPE
|+$25
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Liner Package
|+$269
|Carpet Mat Package
|+$269
|Illuminated Cargo Sills
|+$425
|Illuminated Door Sills
|+$425
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$99
|Cargo Net - Envelope
|+$59
|Cargo Tote
|+$51
|Exterior Options
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Mudguards
|+$149
|Door Edge Guards
|+$150
|Special Color
|+$425
|Body Side Moldings
|+$209
|Activity Mount
|+$420
|Wheel Bolt Locks
|+$90
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|+$385
Related 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 1995
- Used Ford E-Series Van 1999
- Used Ford Thunderbird 1996 For Sale
- Used Pontiac Firebird 1991 For Sale
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used Nissan Maxima 2003
- Used Ford C Max Energi
- Used Nissan Frontier 2003
- Used Acura Integra 1998
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2023 INFINITI QX80 News
- 2022 TT
- 2022 GR86
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 CLS-Class
- Toyota Tundra 2022
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- 2022 720S Spider
- 2023 Z
Other models to consider
- 2022 Subaru Forester
- Subaru Outback 2022
- Subaru Crosstrek 2022
- Subaru BRZ 2023
- 2022 Subaru Legacy
- 2022 Subaru Crosstrek
- Subaru Crosstrek 2021
- 2022 Subaru Ascent
- 2021 Subaru Forester
- 2021 WRX
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 INFINITI QX80 News
- 2023 Honda Accord News
- 2023 Toyota Camry News
- 2023 Honda CR-V News
- 2023 Lexus RX 350 News
Other models
- New Ford F-250-Super-Duty for Sale in Bismarck, ND
- New Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale in Des Moines, IA
- New Mercedes-Benz Eqs for Sale in Perth Amboy, NJ
- New Toyota Avalon for Sale in Parker, CO
- New GMC Sierra-1500-Limited for Sale in Rosemead, CA
- New Kia Sportage-Hybrid for Sale in Albany, OR
- New Jeep Grand-Cherokee for Sale in Canton, OH
- New Subaru Ascent for Sale in Shawnee, KS
- New Audi A7 for Sale in Titusville, FL
- New Mazda Mx-5-Miata-Rf for Sale in Alexandria, LA
- New Mercedes-Benz Cls-Class for Sale in East Lansing, MI
- New Kia Telluride for Sale in Edinburg, TX
- New Lexus NX-350H for Sale in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
- New Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class for Sale in Azusa, CA
- New BMW 2-Series for Sale in Lake Forest, CA
- New Ford Transit-Connect-Passenger-Wagon for Sale in Arcadia, CA
- New BMW 8-Series-Gran-Coupe for Sale in Menifee, CA
- New Kia Niro-Ev for Sale in Smyrna, TN
- New Lexus Es-350 for Sale in Kenosha, WI
- New Volvo XC60 for Sale in Youngstown, OH
- New BMW X2 for Sale in Ormond Beach, FL
- New Chevrolet Camaro for Sale in Arvada, CO
- New Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale in Albany, NY
- New Jeep Cherokee for Sale in Newark, CA
- New Mazda Mx-5-Miata for Sale in Diamond Bar, CA
- New Jeep Grand-Cherokee-L for Sale in Encinitas, CA
- New Genesis G70 for Sale in Pasco, WA
- New Lexus NX-350 for Sale in Morgan Hill, CA
- New Fiat 500X for Sale in Oak Park, IL
- New Nissan Altima for Sale in Plainfield, NJ