  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. 2020 Toyota Avalon
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Toyota Avalon TRD Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Avalon
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,375
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,375
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,375
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,375
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,375
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Cargo Toteyes
All-Weather Liners Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,375
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,375
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
leatherette/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Exterior Colors
  • Supersonic Red
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Wind Chill Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, leatherette/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,375
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,375
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,375
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2020 Toyota Avalon TRD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars