Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
All-Weather Liners Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Hideaway Cargo Netyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
17" Alloy Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Lower Door Moldingsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16.0 cu.ft.
Length195.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3538 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Ooh La La Rouge Mica
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Almond, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
