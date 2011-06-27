  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Avalon XSP Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Hide Away Cargo Netyes
Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Wireless Charging Capabilityyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Avalon Carpet Mats w/LipTrunk Matyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Color-Keyed Rear Valanceyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rocker Panelyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Splashguards - Color Keyedyes
Splashguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
18" Silver BBS Wheels w/Michelin Tiresyes
Accent Stripeyes
19" Charcoal Diamond Cut BBS Wheels w/Michelin Tiresyes
Rear Aerodynamic Spoileryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Clear Paint Protection - Front Bumperyes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3538 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length195.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Moulin Rouge Mica
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Almond, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles