Used 2013 Toyota Avalon XLE Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Toteyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length195.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Moulin Rouge Mica
  • Champagne Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Almond, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
