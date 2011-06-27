  1. Home
Used 2007 Toyota Avalon Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,065
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Length197.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Silver Pine Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Black
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
