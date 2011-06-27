  1. Home
Used 2003 Toyota Avalon XLS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,505
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3439 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length191.9 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume121.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Black
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Ivory
  • Stone
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P205/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
