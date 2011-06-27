  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon
  4. Used 2003 Toyota Avalon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Toyota Avalon XL Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,765
See Avalon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,765
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,765
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,765
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,765
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,765
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,765
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,765
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,765
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,765
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
50-50 split bench front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,765
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,765
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3428 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd.
Length191.9 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume121.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,765
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Black
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Ivory
  • Stone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,765
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
P205/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,765
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,765
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Avalon Inventory

Related Used 2003 Toyota Avalon XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles