2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Avalon Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,550
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG43
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG43
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/43 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.6/567.6 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Protection Package +$657
Enhanced Illumination Package +$404
Advanced Safety Package +$1,150
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
1200 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Cargo Tote +$51
All-Weather Liners Package +$259
Illuminated Door Sills +$379
Trunk LED Light Bulb +$25
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.4 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Paint Protection Film +$395
Door Edge Guards +$140
Body Side Moldings +$209
Alloy Wheel Locks +$80
Rear Bumper Applique +$69
Special Color +$425
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3695 lbs.
EPA interior volume118.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
Length195.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.8 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Harbor Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Blueprint
  • Supersonic Red
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Opulent Amber
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
