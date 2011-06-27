  1. Home
2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Avalon Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,000
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG44
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.6/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG44
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Moonroof Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
All Weather Floor Linersyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
TRD Carpet Trunk Matyes
All-Weather Liner/Cargo Tray Packageyes
Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
TRD Carpet Floor Matsyes
TRD Shift Knobyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front head room38.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)yes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
TRD 19" Matte Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight3610 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume119.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Supersonic Red
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Harbor Gray Metallic
  • Opulent Amber
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Blueprint
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Harvest Beige, leatherette
  • Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.

