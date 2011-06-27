  1. Home
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XSE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG43
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/43 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.6/567.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG43
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,500
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,500
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,500
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,500
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Cargo Toteyes
All-Weather Liners Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
leatherette/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight3671 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Exterior Colors
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Harbor Gray Metallic
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Brownstone
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/sueded microfiber
  • Gray, leatherette/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
