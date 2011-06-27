2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

The Avalon is elegant, fast, the comfort is crazy,many technology gadgets, but above all the fuel efficiency with this hybrid vehicle is superb. I wish it was Android Auto friendly as the Camry and other sedans in competition.

Retired in TN , 05/21/2020 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

At 69 years young, I've owned many vehicles over my life. Two corvettes, five Mercedes, and three Lexus...among many others. I love nice vehicles. This is our second Avalon, and it has not disappointed. At this point in our lives, this is the perfect vehicle for me and my wife. The quality is exceptional, the layout is extremely functional, the technology is outstanding, and the ride...exceeds our expectations. Overall - the Avalon is equal to any Lexus or Mercedes we've owned. We want our vehicle to be 1) dependable, 2) comfortable, 3) enjoyable to use & fun to drive. This Avalon is all that...and more. My wife and I are extremely happy with our Avalon Hybrid Limited.