Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews
2017 avalon hybrid
I am a very old geezer with bad hearing and rather slow wit. Never had a bad accident and do not want one. I have owned prius models for past several years but needed a more quiet car with more safety features. Whenever I buy a car, I already know the brand, model, and trim I want. The local dealer could not sell me the model prius which I require, so I opted for a quiet, comfortable car with better than average gas mileage and good acceleration. I have now owned the avalon hybrid several weeks and have put several hundred miles on the clock. In general, I really like the car...but I do miss the heads up display. Also, I think the shifter is silly and unusually complicated...after all..it is a hybrid synergy drive!
Comfortable sedan and best value
I have driven 42k on hybrid Avalon. I drive q7 , and have bmws as well. The Avalon is very comfortable and smooth . Interior has a luxury appeal . The car is nimble and manuvers quickly .this is solid car for value. It is not sport a car . Great sedan .
a car to dream on
Comfort, economy, safety What more can you ask. This is not a sport car, if performance and speed is what you are looking for, this is not your car. If you want a car that is comfortable for a trip both front and back seats that provides the latest in safety for the family, this is the car for you
38 mpg luxury
I've only had the Avalon a couple of weeks but I love it. Good mileage, great safety features.
Rather uncomfortable is odd ways
The car absorbs big bumps pretty well, but the ride is always a bit unsettled and jiggly whereas I find the ride of the Hyundai Sonata and Genesis and Kia Optima more solid, settled and premium feeling. The front seat bottoms of the Avalon are small and thinly padded as one would expect of an economy car. I've noticed Toyota's little Corolla S with sport seats actually has larger, more thickly padded seat bottoms hence are more comfortable on longer drives than the front seats in the Avalon. The air conditioner fan is weak - on hot days I have to keep it on high speed which makes for a noisy, economy car like driving experience. The roof of the Avalon XLE is very thinly padded - has almost no padding or insulation so on hot days you really feel the heat of the sun radiating through - which once again detracts from a premium comfort experience a car in Avalon's size and price class should deliver. The 4 cylinder engine / continuously variable transmission combination are powerful enough, but quite noisy during acceleration - which once again contributes to an economy car like driving experience. About the only time the car felt premium was while driving around town at low speeds when the ride was quiet due to the acoustic windshield and side glass. At higher speeds road and tire noise are fairly high - about the same as a Camry .
