Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Avalon Hybrid
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
$41,650
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)680.0/663.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,650
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,650
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Qi Wireless Charging Capabilityyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Avalon Carpet Mats w/Hybrid Trunk Matyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,650
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,650
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Color-Keyed Rear Valanceyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Splashguards - Color Keyedyes
Splashguardsyes
Accent Stripeyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
18" Silver BBS Wheels w/Michelin Tiresyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Clear Paint Protection - Front Bumperyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length195.3 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Exterior Colors
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Champagne Mica
  • Moulin Rouge Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Parisian Night Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Almond, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,650
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
