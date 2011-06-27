  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Avalon Hybrid
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Avalon Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,555
See Avalon Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,555
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,555
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)680.0/663.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,555
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,555
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,555
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,555
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,555
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,555
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,555
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Toteyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,555
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,555
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,555
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,555
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,555
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length195.3 in.
Curb weight3594 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,555
Exterior Colors
  • Moulin Rouge Mica
  • Champagne Mica
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Attitude Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Almond, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,555
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,555
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,555
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Avalon Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles