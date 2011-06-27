Requirements and Restrictions:

College Graduate Rebate is available on new (New and unlicensed non-J carried in dealership ground stock inventory that are sold and reported (RDR'd) to the ultimate consumer during the program period and registered with the appropriate state motor vehicle department.) Toyota vehicles. Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUVs) and Scion Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are not eligible for the Rebate Program. College Graduate Finance Program (which is not a rebate and instead offers competitive APRs and lease terms) is available on the lease or finance (including preferred option) of all new and unlicensed Toyota models or on TCUVs or Scion Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Subject to the foregoing limits and requirements below, the College Graduate Rebate Program and College Graduate Finance Program are available upon credit approval from and execution of a finance or lease contract through a participating Toyota dealer and Toyota Financial Services (TFS). Not all applicants will qualify. To qualify for the College Graduate Rebate Program and College Graduate Finance Program, customers must be currently enrolled in a graduate degree program from an eligible school (as defined below), or enrolled in or be a graduate from an eligible school and provide proof of graduation (showing an upcoming graduation within six months OR a recent graduation within two calendar years from the date of signing your vehicle lease or finance contract) from one of the following eligible schools located in the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, or U.S. Virgin Islands: (a) an accredited four-year college, university or registered nursing program; OR (b) an accredited two-year college associate degree or an undergraduate academic degree as awarded by community colleges, junior colleges, technical colleges and universities; OR (c) an accredited two-year trade or vocational school; OR (d) an accredited graduate school. In all cases, the student will have two calendar years from receipt of their degree to take advantage of the program. Must provide proof of qualification and any one of the following documents will be accepted: (a) copy of diploma; OR (b) letter from the college/university/trade school registrar's office stating graduation date and type of degree or certification earned; OR (c) copy of the final transcript confirming graduation date and type of degree earned; OR (d) copy of current transcript (or letter from college/university registrar's office) confirming current enrollment in a graduate degree program. Eligible customers must also meet credit approval requirements and furnish proof of present or future employment (which will begin within 120 days of credit approval) when submitting credit application. Rebate offered by Toyota Motor North America. Rebate will be applied on TFS lease agreements toward the amount due at lease signing or delivery or capitalized cost reduction or the down payment on TFS finance contracts. Limit one rebate per lease or finance transaction...