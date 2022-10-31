Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. 2023 Toyota 4Runner
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2023 4Runner
More about the 2023 4Runner
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,665
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG16/19 MPG
EPA combined MPG17 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)368.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size4.0 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower270 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,700 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Advertisement
1 Offer Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Toyota 4Runner
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com
Suspension
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length190.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors75.8 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheelbase109.8 in.
EPA interior volume144.5 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity89.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Angle of approach30.0 degrees
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Curb weight4,400 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Maximum payload1,700 lbs.
Gross weight6,100 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Cap
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Rock
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Lime Rush
Interior Colors
  • Black/Graphite, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear hip room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding with storage center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your 4Runner
At a Glance:
  • 6 Colors
  • 8 Trims
  • 5 Packages
Build and Pricetoyota.com
Prototype vehicle shown with options using visual effects.
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R20 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Packages
Convenience Package +$355
Technology Package +$810
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
Wilderness Package +$494
Emergency Assistance Kit +$75
Dual USB Power Port/Quick Charge Cable Package +$199
All-Weather Floor Liners/Cargo Tray Package +$309
Interior Options
Interior Options
Premium Audio w/Dynamic Navigation +$1,585
Sliding Rear Cargo Deck +$350
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Dual USB Power Port (Front Only) +$129
Cargo Tote +$60
Dashcam +$499
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup +$130
Cargo Cover +$179
Cargo Divider +$149
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Automatic Running Boards +$1,500
Hood Protector +$165
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$185
High Performance LED Fog Lights +$169
Paint Protection Film +$439
Door Edge Guards +$79
Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome +$100
Alloy Wheel Locks +$80
Black Chrome Running Boards +$705
Running Boards - Chrome Detail +$715
Exhaust Tip - Chrome +$90
Ball Mount +$65
Inventory

Related 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates